'The Force' is strong in one Las Vegas neighborhood

In its opening weekend, millions of people across the world flocked to theaters to see the latest edition of the Star Wars saga. But for some Las Vegans, "a galaxy far far away" is a lot closer to home.

"I live on Skywalker Avenue," Chris Henson said.

This isn't the forest moon of Endor. It's Clark County's famous Star Wars neighborhood, near Russell and Mountain Vista.

"People don't realize; You tell them you live on Vader Avenue and they say "Bader," and I have to say, 'No, like Darth Vader." "Once I say it like that, they say "Oh wow, you live on the Star Wars streets!'" Michael Langston, a Vader Street resident, said.

The subdivision includes Kinobe, Vader, Tarkin and Skywalker Avenues along with Leia Street.

For some neighbors, the out this world addresses are just a name on a mailbox...

"It's quiet, peaceful, nice," Henson said.

Others said the street names mean a little more.

"We had checks with different Star Wars scenes and people would say 'Oh those are real neat checks. And I'd say 'Well look at the address.' And it was another conversation piece," Vader Street local Greg Ford said.

The subdivision was created in 1978, a year after the first Star Wars movie "A New Hope" debuted.

This neighborhood isn't the only themed neighborhood in the Las Vegas Valley.

"You want designers, you want western actors, third level characters in the Lord of the Rings or you want Star Wars? We got your subdivision" Mark Hall-Patton, a historian with Clark County Museum said.

Hall-Patton said those neighbors are what make the valley unique.

"I certainly haven't seen it as much in other communities that I've been in," Hall-Patton said.

The Star Wars neighborhood is possibly the most original.

Neighbors said it doesn't matter whether you're Jedi or Sith: "If you want to move in, there's lots of houses for sale in the neighborhood they can move on in," Langston said.

