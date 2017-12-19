Spring Valley double shooting leaves one man dead

One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in the west valley Tuesday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Starbright Lane, near Twain Avenue and Durango Drive at 6:30 p.m. after a neighbor called 9-1-1 and reported hearing five to six shots fired next door, according to Lt. Grant Rogers.

On arrival, officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One was shot in the stomach and the other in the shoulder. Police said it appeared they were shot at close range.

Both victims were transported to UMC Trauma where one later died, police said. The victims initially refused to make a statement to officers, Lt. Rogers said.

Police believe there was a confrontation with an acquaintance of the victims regarding money or property outside of the home prior to the shooting.

Police said the suspect or suspects were not in custody as of Tuesday night.

The incident does not appear to be random, police said.

