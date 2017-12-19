Valley mom upset with CCSD for blocking son's transfer to online school

A Valley mom said she's upset because her son has been blocked by CCSD from transferring to an online school.

A classroom is supposed to be a safe place for learning and growth, but a valley mother claimed the Clark County School District has been blocking her son from having that experience.

Jennifer Tatum said she is trying to transfer her son to an alternative online school, but said the district isn’t allowing her son to do so.

“They’re not putting the needs of the students first,” Tatum said. “It’s really frustrating. It doesn’t make sense; you try and get answers and they just keep sending you in circles.”

She said her 10th grader is new to Las Vegas High School, and he has been struggling.

“I reach out to his teachers." "I ask for his assignments; I never get them. I reach out to the support system the school has put in place and I’m not getting any support.”

The mother and son moved to the valley from the Bay Area over summer, but since the move, her son’s grades have declined. She said he's been having anxiety and has even vomited when it’s time to go to school.

“He definitely wasn’t having the issues he’s been having here,” Tatum said. “They’re not able to service him, they’re not able to get him the education he needs, but I found someone who will get him the education.”

She found Nevada Passport Academy, a distance education program, but state law requires that students get permission from their home district before enrolling in a distance education program.

Tatum said she has not received that permission.

“I’ve done all the paperwork." "I’ve worked with K12. Now the only thing standing in the way is that the Clark County Superintendent will not sign the release.”

Officials from White Pine Distance Education program said they are ready to serve the student’s and families requesting to transfer as soon as CCSD gives official permission.

White Pine Distance Education Officials also said her student isn’t alone. They have about 220 kids wanting to transfer specifically from CCSD schools and have not received approval.

CCSD officials issued a statement which said in part:

“In order for a student to take distance learning classes in a district other than their own, they need to obtain written permission from the CCSD Board of Trustees and the other district.”

