LVMPD seek suspects in Spring Valley auto burglary and fraud ring

LVMPD released two surveillance photos of the suspects wanted in connection with multiple auto burglaries and fraud (LVMPD / FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police are seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects who are wanted in connection with multiple auto burglaries and fraud.

Detectives with the department said they noticed an increase in reports of auto burglaries in business parking lots along West Spring Mountain Road between South Valley View and Rainbow Boulevards since mid-November.

According to a release, the suspects' break the windows to enter the vehicles. They are reportedly stealing purses, wallets, cash, a small electronics.

Police said on at least two different occasions, the suspects used stolen credit cards from the burglaries to purchase items at retail stores.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or the fraudulent transactions should contact the LVMPD's Spring Valley Investigation section at 702-828-2639.

