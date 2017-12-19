Christmas tree recycling offered in Southern Nevada

Instead of throwing your Christmas tree in the trash, you can recycle it this year.

From Dec. 26 through Jan. 15., there will be 30 free Christmas tree drop off sites in the Valley.

All non-organic objects such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, and nails will need to be removed because it can contaminate the mulch and damage the chipper. Flocked trees cannot be recycled.

Here are the drop-off locations:

• Bravo Ball Field Parking Lot (corner of Sixth Street & Avenue B)

• Aviary Park, 6650 Aviary Way

• Cheyenne Sports Complex, 3500 East Cheyenne Avenue

• Craig Ranch Golf Course, 628 West Craig Road

• Seastrand Park, 6330 Camino Eldorado

• Acacia Park, 50 Casa Del Fuego Street

• Anthem Hills Park, 2256 Reunion Drive

• Arroyo Grande Sports Complex, 298 Arroyo Grande Boulevard

• Lowe’s, 1401 South Boulder Highway

• Lowe’s, 440 Marks Street

• Mission Hills Park, 551 East Mission Drive

• Pecos Legacy Park, 150 Pecos Road

• Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Drive

• Morrell Park, 500 Harris Street

• Bruce Trent Park, 8851 Vegas Drive

• Desert Breeze Park, 8275 Spring Mountain Road

• Las Vegas Springs Preserve, 333 South Valley View Boulevard

• Mountain Crest Park, 4701 N Durango Drive

• Lowe’s locations including:

2465 North Nellis Boulevard

5050 South Fort Apache Road

7550 West Washington Avenue

4625 West Charleston Boulevard

6050 West Craig Road

5825 South Eastern Avenue

7751 North El Capitan Way

2875 East Charleston Boulevard

• Nevada Division of Forestry Nursery, Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9600 Tule Springs Road

• Sunset Park, 2601 East Sunset Road

• Sunny Springs Park, 7620 Golden Talon Avenue

• UNLV Rebel Recycling Program, Flamingo Road, and Swenson Street, southeast corner behind three solar dishes/UNLV solar site

• Southern Highlands Market Place, 10630 Southern Highlands Parkway

• RC Willey, 3850 S. Town Center Drive

Anyone who would like to recycle their tree, but can't drop it off can schedule a free tree pickup with the Las Vegas Club Scout Pack 219 and Boy Scout Troop 96. The scouts will pick up trees from Southern Highlands, Mountain's Edge, Enterprise, and Spring Valley. The pickups will take place on Dec. 30 and 31, as well as Jan. 6,7, 13 and 14 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Trees must be by the garage door or house before 8 a.m. on the pickup day. The project will earn scouts badges and raise funds. Pickups can be scheduled online.

The city of Henderson is offering free mulch pickup for anyone in the Valley. It can be picked up on a first come, first serve basis at Acacia Park and Pecos Legacy Park from Dec. 28 through Jan. 14 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Anyone interested will need to bring their own containers and shovels.

The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is also offering free mulch at their Research Center and Demonstration Orchard in North Las Vegas at 4600 Horse Drive. It is open on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Mulch is also available at the Lifelong Learning Center at 8050 Paradise Road. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For additional information on the Christmas Tree Recycling Program visit springspreserve.org.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.