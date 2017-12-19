NV Legislature's administrative arm expands harassment rule

The legislative building in Nevada is shown in an undated image. (File)

The administrative arm of Nevada's Legislature has expanded its rules for mandatory training of staff regarding its anti-harassment policy.

The Legislative Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to make the director of the Legislative Counsel Bureau responsible for developing a training program to ensure the working environment is free from sexual and other forms of harassment.

The legislature expanded its anti-harassment rules for members of the Senate and the Assembly earlier this year to include legislative staff and lobbyists.

Counsel Bureau Director Rick Combs says rules to implement those changes are still in the works.

Under the rules adopted Tuesday, new employees of the bureau must be trained within 30 days of their hiring and all employees must undergo training at least once every two years.

