Judge: Nevada Supreme Court will make next execution ruling

The state official who signed off on the untried three-drug protocol for execution has resigned.

Execution postponed for convicted Las Vegas murderer who wants to die

A death row inmate scheduled to become the first executed in Nevada in 11 years was placed on suicide watch for several days because he said he'll kill himself if the state won't do it.

A judge left a condemned Nevada prison inmate's execution on hold over concerns about using a never-before-tried three-drug combination for Nevada's first execution in more than 11 years.

Nevada's attorney general is asking the state Supreme Court for a quick review of a never-before-tried plan for a condemned inmate's lethal injection, because one of the drugs that would be used expires April 1.

A man convicted years ago for killing a 22-year-old, chopping up his body, and then putting it in a suitcase said he is ready to face the death penalty next week. (FOX5)

A judge whose order to remove one of three drugs from a never-before-tried lethal injection protocol stalled Nevada's first scheduled execution in 11 years says the next step in the case is up to the state Supreme Court.

Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti said during a brief hearing Tuesday in Las Vegas that she's done hearing arguments until the justices review her decision and decide if the protocol under consideration for Scott Dozier's execution is viable for use in Nevada.

Togliatti said she knows the ruling could also affect other states.

Some have struggled in recent years to identify and obtain drugs from pharmaceutical companies that don't want their products used for the death penalty.

Dozier is a twice-convicted murderer whose Nov. 14 execution was canceled. He insists he wants his sentence carried out.

