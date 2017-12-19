Lady Gaga announces two-year Las Vegas residency

International pop diva Lady Gaga attends a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, July 4, 2011. Lady Gaga is visiting Taiwan for five days promoting her new album "Born This Way". (AP Photo/Wally Santana)

Lady Gaga is bringing her talents and list of hits to the Las Vegas Strip.

The six-time Grammy winner announced a two-year special engagement at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas beginning in December 2018.

"It has been a life-long dream of mine to play Las Vegas," Lady Gaga said. "I'll tell you exactly what I told my MGM and Park Theater partners - you can count on this performer always for one thing…I'll leave my heart on the stage every single night."

Details on performance dates and ticket information for her shows will be announced in the coming months.

Future information on the shows will be posted on parktheaterlv.com and ladygaga.com.

