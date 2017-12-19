City of Henderson warns of 'spoofing' scam

The City of Henderson is warning the public of a phone scam. (File)

The city of Henderson is warning people of a "spoofing scam."

Spoofing occurs when a caller deliberately falsifies the name and telephone number shown on a person's caller ID to disguise the identity of the actual person calling. The caller may try to identify themselves as a trustworthy person or organization to defraud, cause harm or wrongfully obtain information.

Anyone who receives a call that appears to come from the city of Henderson should ask the caller who they are and what organization they represent. If the information provided does not match the caller ID, or if the call seems suspicious, hang up the phone immediately.

The city will not demand payment or ask to verify personal information over the telephone. The city also doesn't use what's known as "robocalls" to contact people or businesses.

To file a complaint about "spoofing" or to find more information on the scam, call the Federal Communications Commission at 888-CALL-FF or visit fcc.gov.

