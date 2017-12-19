NHP investigating deadly rollover crash south of Moapa

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Dec. 19, 2017. (Ivy Elkington/Report It)

Nevada Highway Patrol investigated a deadly rollover crash south of Moapa on Tuesday.

Troopers responded to the crash at 9:44 a.m. on Interstate 15 and mile marker 74.

According to Trooper Jason Buratczuk, of NHP, a GMC vehicle rolled over. One person was ejected and another person was trapped inside.

The person that was ejected was pronounced deceased, Buratczuk said. The condition of the second person was not immediately known.

One lane was open for traffic. Buratczuk said motorists should expect traffic delays for the next few hours while the fatal team investigates the crash.

Further details were not immediately released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.