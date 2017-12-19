Man killed in deadly rollover crash on I-15 south of Moapa identified

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Dec. 19, 2017. (Ivy Elkington/Report It)

Medical Examiners have identified a man killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 15 south of Moapa on Tuesday.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 75-year-old William Roy Holt, of Logandale died in the crash.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash at 9:44 a.m. near mile marker 74.

According to Trooper Jason Buratczuk, of NHP, a GMC vehicle rolled over. Holt was ejected and another person was trapped inside.

Holt was pronounced deceased, Buratczuk said. The condition of the second person was not immediately known.

One lane was open for traffic. Buratczuk said motorists should expect traffic delays for the next few hours while the fatal team investigates the crash.

Further details were not immediately released.

