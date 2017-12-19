Henderson police searching for suspects, vehicle in connection with burglary

Police are searching for this vehicle in connection with a burglary. (Source: HPD)

Henderson police said they are searching for a vehicle and suspects in connection with a burglary investigation.

Police said on Dec. 13 at about 7:30 a.m, officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 500 block of Karen Way, near Major Street and Van Wagenen Street.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said the suspects burglarized a home then left the area in a 2006 white PT cruiser with a black convertible top and a noticeable front license plate bracket. A man left from the back of the home to the waiting vehicle.

The driver was described by police as a light-skinned black woman with shoulder-length hair. The second suspect was described as a light-skinned black man in his late 20's or 30's, with facial hair, standing approximately 5'11" tall, with a medium build. The man was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, light-colored jeans, and black shoes.

Do not approach the vehicle if you see it, instead get the license plate and call the police. If you have information on this case call Henderson police at 702-267-5555, 311 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.