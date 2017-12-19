Third pedestrian killed in suspected DUI crash near Eastern and Flamingo identified

A third pedestrian killed in a crash on Dec. 13, 2017 has been identified. (Austin Turner/FOX5)

A third person killed in a crash near Eastern and Flamingo on Dec. 13 has been identified by the coroner's office.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 69-year-old Charlene Emerson, of North Las Vegas, died from blunt force injuries.

Police said Emerson was killed after the suspect, Daniel Becker, struck several cars and three pedestrians. All three pedestrians, including Emerson, died at the scene of the crash. Six other people were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

[RELATED: Crash kills 3, injures 6, suspected DUI driver arrested in Las Vegas]

Becker displayed signs of impairment, according to police. He was booked on a number of charges including driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Becker's arrest report showed he told police he smoked marijuana on the day of the crash and takes medication for seizures.

[RELATED: Man suspected of deadly Las Vegas crash admitted to marijuana use]

His defense attorney said they believe he suffered a seizure at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.