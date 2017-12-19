Man exposes himself outside woman's Henderson bedroom window

A Henderson woman said a man exposed himself outside her bedroom window Sunday night. (FOX5)

A Henderson woman said a man exposed himself outside her bedroom window Sunday night.

Diana Mendez said she keeps reliving the night.

"If I had a gun, I think I would have shot him," Mendez said. "I was playing my (video) game, I was lying down right there and I heard a knock, and I looked up. But then I looked back down because I was so focused on playing the game."

But then she said she heard that knock again.

"I see a hand and a penis and I got up right away and I scream." "I was wondering, 'How long has he been there? How long has he been standing there doing that?'

Diana said her husband ran outside to try and catch him, but the man was already gone.

She said she's shocked, because she thought her gated apartment complex near Seven Hills and Horizen Ridge was safe.

"This is supposed to be one of the best parts of Las Vegas." "It makes me think we're not as safe as we think we are."

She said she's hoping whoever was outside her window will end up behind bars.

"I hope they find the perp ... but next time I think I'll be ready."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.