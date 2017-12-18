Rescued Pomeranians adopted with help from the Golden Knights

More than a dozen Pomeranians settled into their new homes Monday night after being rescued from an illegal breeder. (FOX5)

On Nov. 30, police found more than 160 Pomeranians stuffed in crates, in the back of a U-Haul with no food or water. The dogs were taken to the Animal Foundation who partnered with the Golden Knights on Monday to find the dogs new homes.

Inside the City National Arena, chants of “$200, $300, $1,000” reigned in the air, as some of the dogs were auctioned off.

“All the proceeds go to support the life-saving programs of the Animal Foundation,” Daniel Neel, of the Animal Foundation said..

Ten more Pomeranians were raffled off to eager Las Vegans looking for a new addition to their family. Jacquita King was one person in the crowd who decided to try her hand at the raffle.

"I feel like it was meant to be really,” King said. “I didn't even know the situation that happened, I didn't see it on the news, someone forwarded it to me and said, ‘they've got the dogs you want, they rescued them,’ and I was like 'I've got to have one!"

By a stroke of luck, her ticket was called.

"Super excited,” King said. “I saw him on the website and was like 'I’ve got to have him.'"

Animal foundation reps said it was a fun way to get the dogs into new homes while raising money for the foundation. But not everyone found humor in the process.

"It's actually illegal under Clark County code Title 10 to do the seller promotion that includes animals,” Gina Greisen, President of Nevada Voters for Animals said. “(That) is exactly what's happening here."

Greisen is an animal rights advocate who said she helped find the rescue dogs. She said she was worried they could get flipped or sent to bad homes.

"It's been an emotional situation ... to work so hard to rescue these Pomeranians only to see them get auctioned off to the highest bidder. These are living creatures," she said.

Clark County officials said the auction is permissible. In a statement, Clark County officials said:

We are required to interpret the law narrowly. The phrase in the law 'in connection with' is indicative of two separate things being connected. An example of what would violate this law, under this narrow interpretation, would be offering a free puppy if you buy a car. Unlike with the direct auction of a dog, primary interest in such a transaction is the sale or purchase of the car. In such a transaction, the dog is secondary and might be given little consideration by the purchaser. With the narrow interpretation, the law advances the compelling policy of avoiding the treatment of animals as disposable goods. That is not the case with an auction, where the interest in the dog is as high as the market will bear.

Officials with the Animal Foundation said everyone who bid for a dog or put in for a raffle, still had to go through a vetting process.

"The Animal Foundation always reserves the right to deny adoption to a home that we don't feel is in the best interest to the animal,” Neel said. “We would do so and give them their money back."

As for King and her new dog Celly, she said she is proud to offer Celly a loving forever home.

"It's actually heart warming for me to be able to do that," King said.

Only 15 of the 164 dogs that were rescued found permanent homes on Monday. The remainder were still being evaluated. Those dogs will be available in coming weeks, but people can sign up for the opportunity to adopt one of those dogs by going to AnimalFoundation.com

