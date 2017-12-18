Smash Booth hosts Christmas event to benefit Las Vegas homeless youth

It's not too late to take a photo with Santa! Smash Booth Photo Booth Rentals is hosting a St. Nick photo op to benefit Las Vegas homeless youth.

The two-day event begins Dec. 22 at noon until 4 p.m. and Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bear's Best Las Vegas on 11111 West Flamingo Road. Anyone who takes a food or toiletry donation will have the opportunity to take a photo with Santa and receive a 4x6 print and digital copy of the image, according to the event page.

A pair of tickets to 'Disney on Ice: Follow your Heart' will be given away to the first three families that show up to the event.

The event hopes to raise awareness and provide resources for the Valley's homeless youth.

