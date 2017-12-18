Heavy holiday traffic expected in southern Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Heavy holiday traffic expected in southern Nevada

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said it anticipates heavy Christmas holiday traffic from Friday, Dec. 22, through Tuesday, Dec. 26, in Southern Nevada. About 320,000 visitors are expected during the holiday weekend, with at least 60 percent driving.

“We anticipate heavy traffic during the holiday weekend, especially along the Interstate 15 and resort corridors,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. “As such, we encourage people to drive safely and allow additional travel time to reach their destination.”

“Don’t drive impaired, obey posted speed limits, and don’t text and drive,” Illia said. “Slow your role, and arrive alive.”

For the latest state highway conditions, go to nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

