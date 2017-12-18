Free rides offered on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas from RTC

For those looking to celebrate New Year's Eve responsibly without paying inflated hotel or rideshare expenses have a free option for a ride.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) said it will provide free rides on all of its 39 fixed routes, including express service between park-and-ride facilities and downtown Las Vegas, from 6:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 9:00 a.m. on New Year's Day. RTC said riders can board any fixed route vehicle without showing a ticket or paying a fare.

RTC said in a release that it encourages people heading downtown to take advantage of express service from the Centennial Hills (7313 Grand Montecito Parkway) and Westcliff (25 S. Durango Drive) park-and-ride facilities. Each location will feature express service to and from downtown Las Vegas with buses leaving every 20 minutes from the Centennial Express and the Westcliff Airport Express from 6:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Extensive transit detours will be in place on New Year's Eve because of celebrations on the Las Vegas Strip, RTC said. The rideRTC transit app provides real-time information about bus locations. For detour and route details, go to rtcsnv.com.

Routes will operate on a Sunday schedule on both Christmas Day and New Year's Day, RTC said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reminded everyone celebrating New Year's Eve that strollers, backpacks and glass bottles are not allowed on the Las Vegas Strip and that all bags must be 12" x 12" x 6" or smaller.

