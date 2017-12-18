Man arrested in California for Nov. homicide near Four Queens

Calvin Franklin was arrested in California on Dec. 16 for a Nov. murder near the Four Queens hotel and casino, according to Metro Police. (Photo: LVMPD)

A man was arrested in California on Dec. 16 for a Nov. murder near the Four Queens hotel and casino, according to Metro Police.

Calvin Franklin, 22, was taken back to Las Vegas and was charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon in the death of 23-year-old Ryan Flowers.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Fremont Street, near the Four Queens hotel and casino, at about 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 29 with reports of a shooting.

Police said the Flowers and suspect were seen arguing in the middle of Fremont Street. During the argument, the suspect took out a gun and shot the Flowers in the chest.

The gunman left the scene, police said.

The victim was later identified as Flowers, of Pittsburg, California. He was taken to the University Medical Center after the shooting and was pronounced dead, according to police.

