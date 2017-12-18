Flood control facility to be moved for Raiders stadium

A new rendering of the Raider's stadium was shown at a meeting on Aug. 17, 2017. (Eric Hilt/FOX5)

Developers have passed a hurdle for the proposed Raiders stadium.

Clark County received federal approval and issued a permit to contractors to relocate a key flood control facility about 150 to the west to make room for the stadium.

The review was required because of a joint $336 million Tropicana and Flamingo Washes flood control project from the early 2000's. The federal government funded 75 percent of the project, so the changes required federal approval. The process typically takes about 12 to 18 months but the review was expedited through an agreement between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Clark County Regional Flood Control District.

Officials received permission to move the facility on Friday.

The stadium is expected to be completed in 2020.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.