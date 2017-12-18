Green Valley Ranch Resort offers free ice skating to first responders

First responders can ice skate for free at Green Valley Ranch Resort.

Local police, firefighters, and emergency services personnel can get two free passes for ice skating on Dec. 19 or Dec. 20 from 4 p.m. 9 p.m. at the Winter's Village ice rink at the resort. First responders can purchase additional skate passes for up to four additional guests for $10 each, a 50-percent discount.

To take advantage of the deal, first responders just need to show a valid employment ID.

Winter's Village is free and open to the public daily. It is open from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sundays. Extended winter hours are from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily starting on Dec. 23. Skate rentals are available at $20 per person.

Additional information can be found online.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.