Walker furniture delivers furniture to family nominated by Metro

Walker Furniture donated furniture to families as part of its 'Home for the Holidays' program on Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan police department nominated Adriana Sandoval and Ramon Galicia for the program. Sandoval and Galicia have a 6-year-old son together. Galicia is looking for work and Sandoval can't work because of a degenerative lung disease.

The family hardly had furniture before the delivery.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.