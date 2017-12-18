Walker furniture delivers furniture to family nominated by Metro - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Slideshow

Walker furniture delivers furniture to family nominated by Metro

Posted: Updated:
Walker Furniture delivered furniture on Dec. 18, 2017. (Brad Boyer/FOX5) Walker Furniture delivered furniture on Dec. 18, 2017. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Walker Furniture donated furniture to families as part of its 'Home for the Holidays' program on Monday. 

The Las Vegas Metropolitan police department nominated Adriana Sandoval and Ramon Galicia for the program. Sandoval and Galicia have a 6-year-old son together. Galicia is looking for work and Sandoval can't work because of a degenerative lung disease. 

The family hardly had furniture before the delivery. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.