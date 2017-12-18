Metro investigates shooting near Tropicana and Jones - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro investigates shooting near Tropicana and Jones

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police investigated a shooting near Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Tropicana.

Police said one person was shot in the abdomen and taken to University Medical Center. That person's condition was not immediately known. 

Police said they are searching for a person in connection with the shooting. A description was not immediately released. 

