State: April 1 expiration date for drug in Nevada execution

A judge left a condemned Nevada prison inmate's execution on hold over concerns about using a never-before-tried three-drug combination for Nevada's first execution in more than 11 years.

The state official who signed off on the untried three-drug protocol for execution has resigned.

A death row inmate scheduled to become the first executed in Nevada in 11 years was placed on suicide watch for several days because he said he'll kill himself if the state won't do it.

A man convicted years ago for killing a 22-year-old, chopping up his body, and then putting it in a suitcase said he is ready to face the death penalty next week. (FOX5)

Nevada's attorney general is asking the state Supreme Court for a quick review of a never-before-tried plan for a condemned inmate's lethal injection, because one of the drugs that would be used expires April 1.

Monica Moazez, spokeswoman for Attorney General Adam Laxalt, said Monday there's no additional comment about documents submitted Friday to the high court along with seven volumes of backup material.

Meanwhile, death-row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier is now telling a judge in Las Vegas that he doesn't care if the state uses a disputed paralytic as the third drug in his execution.

Dozier says in a letter he doesn't want more court proceedings, he just wants his sentence carried out.

Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti has set a hearing Tuesday morning on that request.

