Man suspected of deadly Las Vegas crash admitted to marijuana use

A man suspected of hitting multiple vehicles and killing three pedestrians near Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue on Dec. 13 said he takes medication for seizures and used marijuana before the crash, according to an arrest report.

The report for Daniel Becker stated he told police he had a medical condition that results in him having seizures. His wife told police he takes Phenytoin daily for his condition.

Becker also told police he smokes marijuana regularly and the last time he smoked was before work on the day of the crash at 5:30 a.m.

Police said Becker was driving a Ford Expedition and he was traveling southbound on Eastern Avenue south of Viking Road when he struck the back of a Ford Mustang. Becker did not stop at the scene and headed southbound where he hit the back of a GMC Jimmy on Eastern Avenue north of Flamingo Road. Becker continued southeast crossed over a center median and hit three pedestrians. Becker headed south where he hit a Honda CR-V that was traveling westbound on Flamingo Road. Three other vehicles were hit by debris. Becker continued south and struck a BMW 5 Series and a Chevrolet Silverado that were traveling northbound on Eastern Avenue. The Chevrolet traveled south and hit a Honda Accord. Debris hit two other vehicles.

All three pedestrians died at the scene of the crash. According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, Jazzy Smith, 19, Carrie Smith, 40, and Charlene Emerson, 60, were those victims. Several others, including Becker, were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

While at the hospital, an officer attempted to issue field sobriety tests but could not conduct all the tests due to Becker’s position on a gurney and a neck collar. The officer observed a rapid speech pattern, elevated blood pressure and heart rate which are consistent with a person under the influence of marijuana. Becker’s eyes were bloodshot and his attitude while being treated ranged from agitated to irritable to calm, and cooperative. He passed a breath test with a 0.00, but the results of a blood test were pending.

Becker’s wife told police that he voluntarily surrendered his Nevada driver’s license after he was involved in a single-vehicle collision in September when he drove off the roadway and into a light pole. Police confirmed he surrendered his license on Sept. 27. She also said when he is recovering from a seizure he usually can’t recall any events leading up to or shortly after the episode. She said with the passing of time, the events seem to come back to him.

On Monday, a judge denied Becker’s defense team’s request for $250,000 bail. She said he will remain behind bars without bail for at least five days.

His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 26.

