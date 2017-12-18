Truck's cargo hits, damages height bar at McCarran Airport in Vegas

A large truck carrying a heavy load of construction materials used at a rodeo, did not clear a height bar at McCarran International Airport Monday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. when the truck drove underneath a height bar near the departures curb at Terminal 1. The truck cleared the bar, but it's cargo did not.

The force of the collision damaged and uprooted the height bar from its foundation, and knocked the heavy cargo off of the truck, according to an airport spokesperson. No injuries were reported.

A crane was brought in to haul the cargo, used in to create animal pens at a rodeo in Las Vegas, back onto the truck.

Repairs of the height bar could take up to two hours and all access to the departures curb at Terminal 1 was scheduled to be closed during that time, according to airport officials.

