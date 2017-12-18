Man killed in shooting near Tropicana and Pecos identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man killed in shooting near Tropicana and Pecos identified

Las Vegas Metro police investigate a homicide on Dec. 18, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Las Vegas Metro police investigate a homicide on Dec. 18, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
Medical examiners have identified a man who was shot and killed near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road on Monday. 

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 40-year-old Michael Wayne Bartoli died from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Villa Knolls North Drive at 12:48 a.m.

According to police, several people heard gunshots at about 12:15 a.m. but nobody called the police. Someone went outside for a walk and saw Bartoli down on the ground. That person told security who notified authorities. Police said officers found him in a grassy area by some dumpsters.

Bartoli was taken to Sunrise Hospital with at least two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Police said they are investigating what led to the shooting, noting the man had a criminal history. 

