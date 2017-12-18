Man killed in shooting near Tropicana and Pecos - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man killed in shooting near Tropicana and Pecos

Posted: Updated:
Las Vegas Metro police investigate a homicide on Dec. 18, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Las Vegas Metro police investigate a homicide on Dec. 18, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said a man was shot and killed near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road Monday. 

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Villa Knolls North Drive at 12:48 a.m., Metro said.

According to police, several people heard gunshots at about 12:15 a.m. but nobody called the police. Someone went outside for a walk and saw a man down on the ground. That person told security who notified authorities. Police said officers found him in a grassy area by some dumpsters.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital with at least two gunshot wounds to the chest. The victim, described as a man in his 40s, was taken to Sunrise Trauma Center and later pronounced dead, police said.

Police said they are investigating what led to the shooting, noting the man had a criminal history. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.