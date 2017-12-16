Las Vegas police investigate parking lot shooting at Sunrise Hospital

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a central Valley hospital Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Sunrise Hospital property at 3186 South Maryland Parkway near Desert Inn Road. Lt. Cervantes said the incident was not related to the hospital.

No injuries were reported, according to police. The suspect remains outstanding at this time.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.

