Rep. Kihuen won't seek reelection after sexual harassment claims surfaced

After two women accused Rep. Ruben Kihuen of sexual harassment, the congressman announced he will not seek reelection but will complete his term in Congress.

In a statement, Kihuen said he denies the allegations in question and he is committed to fully cooperating with the House Ethics Committee on its investigation. Adding, “I look forward to clearing my name.”

Kihuen said, "due process and the presumption of innocence are bedrock legal principles which have guided our nation for centuries, and they should not be lost to unsubstantiated hearsay and innuendo.”

The congressman said that the allegations that surfaced would be a “distraction” from a fair and thorough discussion of the issues in a reelection campaign. He said it is in the best interest of his family and the constituents to complete his term and not seek reelection.

