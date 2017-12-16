Cause of Las Vegas mobile home fire under investigation

A mobile home was damaged in a fire on Dec. 16, 2017. (Source: CCFD)

Clark County fire investigators said they are investigating what caused a fire at a mobile home on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 11:19 a.m. at the Desert Paradise Mobile Home Park at 4070 North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Nellis Boulevard.

Arriving crews reported a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to knock down the blaze by 11:35 a.m. but it completely destroyed the home.

Crews searched the home and found nobody inside. They said the home was likely abandoned.

No injuries were reported.

Damages have not yet been estimated.

