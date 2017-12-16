Vegas Golden Knights partner with Animal foundation for Pomeranian adoptions

The Animal Foundation said it will partner with the Vegas Golden Knights to kick off the adoption process for the Pomeranians rescued from the back of U-Haul truck in Sandy Valley.

The "Puck for Paws" event will be held on Monday beginning at 11 a.m. The Golden Knights will host the public at the City National Arena for a team practice session that begins at 11:30 a.m. immediately followed by a live auction of five dogs. Players will assist in the live auction while the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation contributes funds to allow each attending adult over 18-years-old one free chance to adopt one of the 10 additional dogs there that day. Additional chances to increase an attendee's odds of adopting a dog will be available for a discounted fee of $20 per ticket. Winners will be chosen at random and will be notified at the event. Winners must be present to win and only one winner per household is allowed.

The free and discounted tickets for the chance to win will serve as the adoption fee for winners. With funds from the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, the dogs will come spayed or neutered, microchipped, be up-to-date on vaccines, receive a starter bag of food, 30 days of free pet insurance and a voucher for a free wellness exam.

A non-discounted online promotion to facilitate adoptions of the remaining majority of dogs will launch at the same event. The non-discounted online promotion for the remaining dogs of $200 will be available for purchase through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1. The Animal Foundation is expected to release further details on the chance to adopt online on Monday.

All of the Pomeranians have been under The Animal Foundation's care since they were brought to the shelter on Nov. 30. The shelter said that based on evaluations of each dog's health and temperament, some of the dogs will be in foster care and will not be immediately placed for adoption.

For additional information on the Pomeranians or to see the other animals available for adoption, visit the animalfoundation.com.

