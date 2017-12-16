Suspects tie up man, ransack Evolution Motorsports in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after two suspects tied up a man and ransacked a business Friday night.

The incident occurred at 10:36 at Evolution Motorsports on 3859 South Valley View Boulevard, near Twain Avenue.

Police said a 40-year-old man was working on a vehicle inside the garage when two masked and armed suspects tied up the victim. The suspects then ransacked the business.

After the suspects left, the victim was able to get out, police said.

No injuries were reported.

It was not known if the suspects were able to take anything.

