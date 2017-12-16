Man celebrating birthday wins $426K at The Cosmopolitan - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man celebrating birthday wins $426K at The Cosmopolitan

Aidan won more than $426K at The Cosmopolitan on Dec. 15, 2017. (The Cosmopolitan) Aidan won more than $426K at The Cosmopolitan on Dec. 15, 2017. (The Cosmopolitan)
A man celebrating his 21st birthday in Las Vegas won big on his first night in town. 

Aidan, of Gilbert, Ariz. won $426,840 while playing Wheel of Fortune at The Cosmopolitan. 

The Cosmopolitan said Aidan, his dad, brother, and friends had just arrived in Las Vegas and made the hotel their first stop upon dropping off luggage. 

He said he plans to celebrate his big win and birthday with friends and family. 

This was Aidan's first trip to Las Vegas as an adult. 

