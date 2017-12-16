Family: Death of mother, daughter in Las Vegas crash was 'God's plan'

After Latoya Pasillas spoke to her mom and sister Dec. 13, she couldn’t find them for two days.

“I went to go and report them missing and the police officer told me that they wouldn’t be able to do anything and if I put in a police report because they were over the age of 18,” Pasillas said.

Latoya said she didn’t know what to do. But she knew something was wrong, so she called the Clark County Coroner’s office.

“About 30 minutes later, the investigator called and said they were in a bad car accident Wednesday,” Pasillas said.

On Dec. 13 around 3 p.m. in the afternoon, Latoya’s mother Carrie, and Latoya’s sister Jazzy, were hit by a drunk driver near Eastern and Flamingo.

Police said Daniel Becker, 31, was behind the wheel.

He jumped a center divider and hit Latoya’s mom and sister as they were crossing the street.

“I’m angry, I’m upset, I ask why. Why would you get behind the wheel if your influenced? However, on the other side my heart goes out to his family,” Pasillas said.

“I want him and his family to know I forgive him and I pray he learned something from this,” she continued.

Latoya also hopes to learn something from this experience. She said maybe this happened to her family so she can help others in the future. But in the meantime, Latoya is at peace.

“I believe in God and I know we all have our day and time and we may not understand it. We all have an expiration date although I didn’t get enough time with them it was just their time,” she said.

And even though it may have been their time, Latoya said deep down she still feels angry and frustrated. But somehow, she also feels grateful.

“I will be grateful for the time I had with them.”

