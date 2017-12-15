Pop-up pet adoption center opens at Meadows Mall

A recently opened pop-up pet adoption center wants to prove that rescue-only pet stores can be successful.

Rescue organization 'No Kill Las Vegas' set up shop in a storefront donated by Meadows Mall for the month of December. The shop features a variety of pets including dogs, cats, rabbits and birds from local rescue groups.

The opening of the adoption center comes after the Las Vegas City Council repealed the pet store ordinance, which would have mandated that pet store only carry rescued animals, a release from NKLV said.

"NKLV plans to demonstrate rescued only pet stores can be very successful,' said Bryce Henderson, president of NKLV.

The adoption center is located in the southwest entrance of the mall.

