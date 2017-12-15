Valley beauty supply security guard called police on customer filming interaction

A woman pulled out her phone and started recording after she said a local beauty store accused her of stealing.

The video showed Aisha Page asking security and store managers at Hair Plus Beauty Supply why they had singled her out to look through her bag. Store managers say they look through everyone’s bags, but the video showed Aisha asking other customers if they had gotten their bags checked, to which many replied “no.”

In the video, Page opened her bag and showed the managers there’s nothing in it besides the product she had just purchased and her own belongings. She told the security guard she didn’t see the sign explaining the bag check policy and the security guard replies, “you must be deaf or blind.” The video also showed the security guard tap on the lid on his can of mace.

“Once the mace came out I just started filming cause I'm like this-this is not, this is scary! This can't end good,” Page said.

The video showed Page walk outside as she continued recording, explaining her experience. Shortly after, the security guard returned and called the police.

“Now I'm really confused because you checked my bag, I didn't steal anything, and I'm out of the store about to leave after I finish this video showing how terrible your customer service is,” Page said.

“How would the police have reacted if you said someone's acting violent, and they have a weapon. They're gonna say where's the weapon? We want the weapon, what kind of weapon is it? I could have been thrown to the floor worst case scenario I could have been shot because they thought maybe I perhaps had a gun!” Page said.

FOX5 took the video to Hair Plus Beauty Supply to get their side. They refused to do an interview but said they thought the security guard was in the right with his actions. They said Page was cursing and being violent towards them before she started recording. When FOX5 asked for the video, they refused to give it to us, but they did show it to us. It showed Page clearly upset, but not screaming or acting violently.

Page said she understands that there must be policies to check bags some places, but thinks it should be more consistent.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.