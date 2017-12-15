Plan released for dividing money to Vegas shooting victims - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Plan released for dividing money to Vegas shooting victims

Drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a deadly shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a deadly shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

The plan that will be used to divide donations to victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting includes a provision to assist those who sought medical attention but weren't hospitalized.

The committee overseeing the distribution of more than $22 million released the final plan Friday. It was revised in response to requests that money also go to victims who didn't require a hospital stay.

The protocol calls for donations to be distributed to the relatives of those killed, to individuals who were hospitalized and to those who received medical care on an emergency or outpatient basis on or before Oct. 10.

A high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and injured hundreds more on Oct. 1 after shattering the windows of his hotel suite and unleashing gunfire on a music festival below.

