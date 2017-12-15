Boise State and Oregon to face off in Las Vegas Bowl

The college football bowl season kicks off this weekend, with the biggest game on Saturday happening right here in our backyard.

The Boise State Broncos will square off against the Oregon Ducks in the Las Vegas Bowl.

After a week of Helicopter rides, the High Roller, and helping out in the community, we’re now less than 24 hours from the 26th edition of the Las Vegas Bowl, Friday marked the final bit of fun, before football.

“Just cut loose a little bit, that’s what bowl games are for, it’s not football all the time, just kind of go be with your boys and be excited about the opportunity you have in front of you,” said Boise St Broncos Head Coach, Bryan Harsin.

After a five-year hiatus, the 25th ranked Mountain West Champion Boise St. Broncos return to Sam Boyd Stadium to face Pac-12 powerhouse Oregon.

“The focus is now, the focus is finishing up today and getting ready to go play hopefully our best football tomorrow,” said Harsin.

Boise St. is 3-0 in the Las Vegas Bowl, while the Ducks are 1-1.

This will mark just the third meeting between the two programs.

With the latest and most memorable game coming eight years ago.

Saturday will also be a homecoming for Oregon senior tackle Tyrell Crosby, the Green Valley high school graduate in his final collegiate game will wear number 58, instead of his usual 73. He says it’s his way to honor those who died on 1 October.

“Besides being a really good football player, his impact in the locker room and in the community, the way he handles himself, the way he takes young freshman under his wing and guides them and helps kind of set the standard and sets the tone every single day is invaluable, it’s priceless,” said Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal.

Through all the distractions, the bright lights, and fanfare. Coaches say both teams are dialed in for the game that kicks off the bowl season.

“Our guys they flipped a switch tremendously this week and I think a lot of it has to do with the way the bowl is set up, we just appreciate it we’re glad to be here, we’re looking forward to tomorrow and putting on a good show,” said Harsin.

