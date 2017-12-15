Victim of $250K heist at Encore close to getting back valuables

The victim of a quarter million dollar heist is one step closer to getting his valuables back.

Expensive watches, jewelry, and bags were stolen out of Jeffery Berk’s hotel room at the Encore, and police arrested a hotel employee in connection with the crime.

"We’re pretty surprised that this happened to the Wynn,” said Berk. “We’re pretty surprised that personnel did this, but then again I’m a big boy and I’m entirely unsurprised that somebody from Wynn management would try to suppress this.”

Now, Berk is breathing a sigh of relief while singing Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s praises.

"They said hang out give us your trust,” Berk said. “We'll probably come through for you and they did."

Berk said he never received an apology from Encore staff, only resistance, which the hotel denies. Instead, hotel officials said their assistance led to the arrests of Carlos Valle and Jesus Cervantes.

According to a Metro police report, Berk and his wife left their hotel room at about seven in the evening to go see a show and returned at about midnight. In between that time, security footage showed a man coming into the Encore hotel elevator and exit on the Berk’s floor at 11:37 p.m. with an empty black bag. Police later identified that man as Cervantes. Hotel lock records showed the Berks room was opened from the inside at 11:38 p.m. and the deadbolt was thrown. Minutes later, police said Cervantes left with the same black bag, but it was full.

However, investigators did not believe Cervantes could’ve been working alone. During an interview with Cervantes, he named Carlos Valle, an Encore employee. Police said Valle also admitted to participating in the burglary but did not admit to going into the room. Both men said they regretted the crimes and had planned to return the stolen items no questions asked.

"One of the boys said oh he'd fallen on hard times,” Berk said. “I really wish you'd found a different outlet for yourself because I don't know, I see more hard times ahead."

Wynn sent a statement to FOX5 about the arrests:

"Working very closely with Metro, the Wynn Corporate Investigations team assisted in identifying the individual believed to have committed the theft. Additionally, the Corporate Investigations team assisted Metro in identifying how this incident occurred and potential associates who are believed to have assisted in the theft, one of which was a Wynn employee. The employee has been terminated and Wynn will be pursuing all appropriate legal action against the employee, in addition to the criminal charges brought by the District Attorney. We thank Metro for their hard work and cooperation."

However, Berk believes it was the Media attention that helped solve this case.

"Cherney is exactly what I've been told by metro police,” Berk said. “It was because of the attention that you and your colleagues gave it, they quoted the story ran four or five times.”

Valle and Cervantes will face a judge Feb. 28.

