Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, First Lady announce plans to divorce

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval and First Lady Kathleen Sandoval confirmed their separation and divorce on Friday after 27 years of marriage.

A statement released from the governor's office revealed that the demands of public life took a toll on the marriage but Gov. Sandoval and his wife will remain dedicated to their children.

“After 27 years of marriage, Kathleen and I have decided to separate and plan to divorce. It’s no secret that the demands of public life are hard on a marriage and ours has been affected in a way neither of us had envisioned or expected. We both remain committed to our three children and we ask that our privacy, and the privacy of all of our family members, be respected during this difficult time,” -Gov. Brian Sandoval

The couple have three children together; adults James and Maddy, and teenager Marisa.

Gov. Sandoval and Kathleen first met at the University of Nevada, Reno and married in 1990.

