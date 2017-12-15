Women's March planned in Las Vegas in 2018

Women's March organizers are planning a march in Las Vegas in January.

The Power to the Polls march will take place on Jan. 21, 2018.

In a Facebook post, organizers said, "Nevada has recent experience with some of the most pressing issues facing women in our nation today, from gun violence to politicians accused of sexual assault." Adding, Nevada is a swing state that will help shape the Senate in 2018, which makes it the perfect place to commemorate the Women's March.

The march will kick-off national voter registration and help the organization advocate for policies and candidates it believes in.

Further details on the march have not been released yet. However, anyone interested in attending the march can RSVP for additional information.

