Southern Nevada post offices expand services for holidays

A USPS box is shown in an undated image. (File)

It's a busy time of year for the United States Post Office. To prepare for the holiday madness, USPS has expanded both delivery and retails services at many post offices in Southern Nevada.

USPS said it expects a record 850 million packages, an increase of 10 percent over last year.

To help customers, the following offices will be open for retail services on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Summerlin Station, 1611 Spring Gate Lane

Spring Valley Station, 3375 South Rainbow Boulevard

Silverado Station, 455 East Pebble Road

Meadow Mesa Station, 4904 Camino Al Norte

Valle Verde Station, 2722 North Green Valley Parkway

The following offices will have a 24-hour automated postal center:

Silverado Station, 455 E Pebble Road

Henderson Main, 404 South Boulder Highway

James C Brown Station, 1001 East Sunset Road

Winterwood Station, 5070 Vegas Valley Drive

Crossroads Station, 6210 North Jones Boulevard

Redrock Station, 2449 North Tenaya Way

The automated postal centers allow customers to bypass long lines at the post office.

Customers can also print labels, print postage, and call for their carrier to pick up their package from their home or office without visiting a post office at usps.com.

Until Christmas, customers may notice mail carriers delivering packages on Sunday as well.

The postal service encourages customers in the United States to observe the following deadline to ensure deliveries make it on time for Christmas.

Dec. 19 - First- Class Cards and Letters

Dec 20 - Priority Mail

Dec 22 - Express Mail

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

