Southern Nevada post offices expand services for holidays

It's a busy time of year for the United States Post Office. To prepare for the holiday madness, USPS has expanded both delivery and retails services at many post offices in Southern Nevada. 

USPS said it expects a record 850 million packages, an increase of 10 percent over last year. 

To help customers, the following offices will be open for retail services on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. 

  • Summerlin Station, 1611 Spring Gate Lane
  • Spring Valley Station, 3375 South Rainbow Boulevard
  • Silverado Station, 455 East Pebble Road 
  • Meadow Mesa Station, 4904 Camino Al Norte
  • Valle Verde Station, 2722 North Green Valley Parkway 

The following offices will have a 24-hour automated postal center:

  • Silverado Station, 455 E Pebble Road 
  • Henderson Main, 404 South Boulder Highway 
  • James C Brown Station, 1001 East Sunset Road
  • Winterwood Station, 5070 Vegas Valley Drive 
  • Crossroads Station, 6210 North Jones Boulevard 
  • Redrock Station, 2449 North Tenaya Way 

The automated postal centers allow customers to bypass long lines at the post office. 

Customers can also print labels, print postage, and call for their carrier to pick up their package from their home or office without visiting a post office at usps.com

Until Christmas, customers may notice mail carriers delivering packages on Sunday as well. 

The postal service encourages customers in the United States to observe the following deadline to ensure deliveries make it on time for Christmas. 

  • Dec. 19 -  First- Class Cards and Letters
  • Dec 20  - Priority Mail
  • Dec 22  - Express Mail

