Mobile home considered 'complete loss' after North Las Vegas fire

A fire caused $100,000 worth of damage to a mobile home on Friday, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

Crews responded to the blaze just after 8 a.m. in the 3100 block of Haddock Street, near Carey Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Arriving crews reported a mobile home on fire with heavy smoke and flames showing from the structure.

The department said there were two adults, a man, and woman, in the home at the time of the fire. They were able to safely evacuate. They reported there were two dogs in the home and one was believed to still be inside. Firefighters searched the home but were not able to find anyone else or a pet.

Firefighters from North Las Vegas, the City of Las Vegas, and the Clark County Fire Department were able to contain the blaze to where it started and were able to prevent it from spreading to nearby homes. It took crews about 40 minutes to knock down the blaze, the department said.

The fire was determined to be accidental and the home was considered a complete loss, the department said.

