Nevada law enforcement 'join forces' to stop impaired drivers

A sign indicates the entrance of a DUI checkpoint near Blue Diamond Road and Decatur Boulevard. (FOX5)

Law enforcement officials will be watching for impaired drivers over the holidays in Nevada.

More than 26 law enforcement agencies will be joining forces from Dec. 18 through Jan 2. to target impaired drivers.

Over the past five years, an average of 300 people died in drunk-driving crashes during the period between Christmas and New Years, The Nevada Department of Public Safety said. In December 2016 alone, 781 people lost their lives in drunk-driving crashes per the National Highway Traffic Safety Association.

The Office of Traffic Safety offered the following tips to motorists:

Consider a non-alcoholic party

Designate sober drivers, not drivers who agree to drink less

Hire licensed caterers trained to judge guests' alcohol consumption

Reserve a block of hotel rooms

If you see a drunk driver, call 911

If people you know are about to drive impaired, take their keys and help them find a sober driver

