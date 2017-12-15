Ethics committee investigating sexual harassment claims against Kihuen

The Committee on Ethics has begun an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Rep. Ruben Kihuen.

Kihuen was accused of sexual harassment by two different women, one that previously worked as his finance director and another who is a lobbyist.

The committee said it "is aware of public allegations that Rep. Ruben Kihuen may have engaged in sexual harassment." The committee is gathering additional information on the accusations.

In addition, the committee said the fact that it is publicly disclosing the review or conducting an investigation "does not itself indicate any violation has occurred."

Citing a rule, the committee said it will refrain from making additional public comments until the completion of the review.

Several public officials have called for Kihuen to step down from his position. Sen. Dean Heller said "if you engage in this conduct you need to step aside. Ruben Kihuen needs to go." Rep. Dina Titus said, "Ruben needs to step up and do what's right for the people of Nevada."

Kihuen's office sent FOX5 a statement on Friday that read, "as I’ve said previously, I intend to fully cooperate, and I welcome an opportunity to clear my name.”

He later sent another statement which read, “during my ten years in the Legislature, I dated several different women. Out of respect for their privacy, I won’t discuss my communications or any other details of those relationships.”

