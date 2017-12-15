Boise State takes on Oregon in Las Vegas Bowl 2017

The 2017 Las Vegas Bowl features No. 25 Boise State Broncos against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday afternoon at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The Broncos will try to end a three-game losing streak against Power 5 opposition. While Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal will lead his team in his first game since being promoted after Willie Taggart left the program for Florida State.

A key matchup to watch will be Oregon's QB Justin Herbert against the Boise State's pass defense.

The Ducks averaged over 52 points in the seven games Herbert started this season, but only scored a total of 75 points in the five games the sophomore was out with a broken collarbone.

Herbert has thrown 32 touchdown passes in two seasons as a starter but faces a Boise State secondary that allowed no touchdowns through the air in the Mountain West championship game against Fresno State.

Key players to watch in Saturday's game will be Boise State WR Cedrick Wilson and Oregon's LB Troy Dye.

Wilson averaged 17.7 yards per catch, best among Mountain West receivers with at least 35 receptions, on the way to finishing with 1,290 yards receiving this year. While Dye has 103 tackles in his sophomore season, 48 more than the next closest Oregon defender, with 13 of those tackles for a loss - tied for fourth in the Pac-12.

Boise State is 3-0 all-time in the Las Vegas Bowl and Oregon holds a 1-1 record in the bowl game.

Saturday's kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m.

