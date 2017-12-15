Man walking on Interstate 15 struck, killed by SUV

NHP at the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Dec. 15, 2017. (LVACS)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash on Interstate 15.

NHP reported an accident occurred on southbound I-15 near Tropicana Avenue at 5:24 a.m.

Troopers said the collision was a fatal auto-pedestrian crash as a man was walking on the freeway when he struck by a Nissan SUV.

Investigators said it was not known why the 28-year-old was attempting to cross travel lanes on the freeway, during their preliminary investigation.

NHP had three lanes of traffic closed at the scene of the accident.

#breaking Fatal Auto/Ped 15SB at Tropicana. Left lanes blocked. Expect delays. Use caution in the area as Troopers investigate the scene. @nevadadot #buckleup #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 15, 2017

The female driver of the SUV did not show any signs of impairment and was cooperating with investigators, according to the NHP.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the name of the man killed in this incident after family has been notified,

