Man walking on Interstate 15 struck, killed by SUV - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man walking on Interstate 15 struck, killed by SUV

Posted: Updated:
NHP at the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Dec. 15, 2017. (LVACS) NHP at the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Dec. 15, 2017. (LVACS)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash on Interstate 15.

NHP reported an accident occurred on southbound I-15 near Tropicana Avenue at 5:24 a.m.

Troopers said the collision was a fatal auto-pedestrian crash as a man was walking on the freeway when he struck by a Nissan SUV.

Investigators said it was not known why the 28-year-old was attempting to cross travel lanes on the freeway, during their preliminary investigation.  

NHP had three lanes of traffic closed at the scene of the accident.

The female driver of the SUV did not show any signs of impairment and was cooperating with investigators, according to the NHP.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the name of the man killed in this incident after family has been notified, 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.