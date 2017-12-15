Deadly crash on I-15 causes major delays during morning commute

NHP at the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Dec. 15, 2017. (LVACS)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash on Interstate 15.

NHP reported an accident occurred on southbound I-15 near Tropicana Avenue at 5:24 a.m.

Troopers said the collision was a fatal auto-pedestrian crash and they had to close three lanes of traffic for their investigation.

#breaking Fatal Auto/Ped 15SB at Tropicana. Left lanes blocked. Expect delays. Use caution in the area as Troopers investigate the scene. @nevadadot #buckleup #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 15, 2017

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

