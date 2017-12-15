'Batman' robber wanted by Las Vegas police - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

'Batman' robber wanted by Las Vegas police

Metro police said they're searching for a man who wore a 'Batman' sweatshirt while he committed an armed robbery last month.  

The robbery happened near the 7600 block of North Cimarron Road, near farm Road on Nov. 15 at about 11:30 p.m. He was armed with a "small frame semi-auto handgun" police said.

The man is described as 5-foot-8, medium build, dark wavy hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the case or suspect is asked to call Metro Police at (702) 828-3591.

